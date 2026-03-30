Raymond James Financial Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $27.9 billion , Raymond James Financial, Inc. ( RJF ) is a diversified financial services firm that provides wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and banking solutions to individuals, corporations, and institutions across the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through multiple segments, including private client services, capital markets, asset management, and banking.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast RJF to report an adjusted EPS of $2.92 , an increase of 20.7% from $2.42 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Raymond James Financial to post an adjusted EPS of $11.95, up 12.1% from $10.66 in fiscal 2025. In addition, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 13.5% year-over-year to $13.56 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Raymond James Financial have dropped marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 11.9% increase . However, the stock has shown less pronounced decline than the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 4.7% decrease over the same period.

Shares of Raymond James Financial fell marginally following its Q1 2026 results as a 21% drop in capital markets revenue to $380 million signaled weakness in its investment banking business, particularly due to lower mergers and acquisitions and advisory revenue. This decline overshadowed growth in other segments, even though asset management revenue rose 11% to $326 million and private client group revenue increased 9% to $2.77 billion.

Additionally, profit fell to $562 million ($2.79 per share) from $599 million ($2.86 per share), and non-interest expenses rose 8% to $3.01 billion, further pressuring investor sentiment.