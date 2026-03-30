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Corn Slipping Lower on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock

Corn price action is down 1 to 3 cents early on Monday morning. Futures eased back lower into the weekend, closing Friday with contracts steady to 5 cents lower led by the nearbys. Front month May was down 3 ½ cents last week. Open interest was up 6,554 contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 5 cents to $4.19 1/2.  

Export Sales data from Thursday tallied old crop corn commitments at 68.875 MMT, a 30% improvement from last year. That is now 82% of the USDA export projection and is behind the average pace of 86%.

Commitment of Traders data showed a total of 55,744 contracts added to the managed money net long position in corn futures and options as of Marc 24. That took the total to 284,548 contracts. Commercials added 45,429 contracts to their net short position to 567,545 contracts.

Ahead of the USDA March Intentions report on Tuesday, traders are looking for 94.37 million acres of corn to be reported by NASS. That would be a 4.4 million decline from last year if realized. Grain Stocks data is expected to be tallied at 9.104 billion bushels for March 1, which would be up 957 million bushels from a year ago if realized.

AgRural estimates the Brazil second crop corn now at 99% planted as of Thursday, while they trimmed their production total by 0.5 MMT to 135.7 MMT.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.62, down 5 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.19 1/2, down 5 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.73 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.90 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.48 7/8, down 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 487-4 -2-6 -0.56%
Corn
ZCN26 472-2 -1-2 -0.26%
Corn
ZCK26 461-0 -1-0 -0.22%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4766 -0.0274 -0.61%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1850 -0.0098 -0.23%
US Corn Price Idx

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