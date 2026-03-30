Amphenol’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $152 billion, Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic interconnect systems, sensors, and antennas, supplying critical components that enable the flow of power, data, and signals across a wide range of industries. The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company benefits from strong customer stickiness and exposure to long-term growth trends like AI, cloud computing, 5G, and EV electrification. It is expected to announce its Q1 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $0.94 per share, up 49.2% from $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APH to report a profit of $4.32 per share, up 29.3% from $3.34 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 19.9% year over year to $5.18 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of APH have skyrocketed 81.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 11.9% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 22.9% uptick over the same time period.

On Mar. 23, Amphenol shares climbed around 3.7% amid a broader market rally triggered by easing U.S.–Iran tensions and falling oil prices, which improved investor sentiment and lifted cyclical sectors, including electronic components manufacturers.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about APH’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," and four suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for APH is $171.38, indicating a 38.6% potential upside from the current levels.