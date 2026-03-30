Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Amphenol’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Amphenol Corp_ smartphone logo-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Amphenol Corp_ smartphone logo-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $152 billion, Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic interconnect systems, sensors, and antennas, supplying critical components that enable the flow of power, data, and signals across a wide range of industries. The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company benefits from strong customer stickiness and exposure to long-term growth trends like AI, cloud computing, 5G, and EV electrification. It is expected to announce its Q1 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $0.94 per share, up 49.2% from $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APH to report a profit of $4.32 per share, up 29.3% from $3.34 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 19.9% year over year to $5.18 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of APH have skyrocketed 81.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX11.9% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK22.9% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

On Mar. 23, Amphenol shares climbed around 3.7% amid a broader market rally triggered by easing U.S.–Iran tensions and falling oil prices, which improved investor sentiment and lifted cyclical sectors, including electronic components manufacturers.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about APH’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," and four suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for APH is $171.38, indicating a 38.6% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,368.85 -108.31 -1.67%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 129.92 -2.58 -1.95%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
APH 123.62 +0.49 +0.40%
Amphenol Corp

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Provided a Temporary Distraction from a Collapse Brewing in AI Stocks. What Comes Next Could Get Ugly.
Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 2
META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as Crude Oil Jumps on Doubts About a Ceasefire in Iran
Exxon Mobil Corp_ magnified website- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock 4
Exxon Mobil Is Now More Expensive Than Nvidia Stock. What Gives, and How Should You Play XOM Here?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Why Is SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Down Today and Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.