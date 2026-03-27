Hogs Pushing Higher on Friday

Lean hog futures are showing gains of $1.35 to $1.87 in the front months, as April is a dime higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.60 on Friday morning, down 32 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 19 cents on March 25 at $91.46.

Hogs and Pigs data from Thursday afternoon, showed all hog inventory up 0.44% from a year ago at 74.321 million head. Market hogs were up 0.61% at 68.429 million head, with and hogs kept for breeding down 1.47% to 5.892 million head. Sows farrowing in Dec-Feb were down 1.48% compared to intentions of 1.91% last quarter. The Dec-Feb pig crop was up 0.57% to 33.177 million head.



USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was up $3.15 at $98.50 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.976 million head. That is 97,000 head above last week and 41,792 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.925, up $0.100,

May 26 Hogs are at $97.100, up $1.350