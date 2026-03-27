Here's What to Expect From Interactive Brokers Group's Next Earnings Report

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ( IBKR ) operates as an automated electronic broker in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $112.3 billion and executes, clears, and settles trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, and more.

IBKR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.57 on a diluted basis, up 21.3% from $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.35, up 7.3% from $2.19 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.8% year over year (YoY) to $2.51 in fiscal 2027.

IBKR stock has surged 52.2% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.4% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 2.5% decline during the same time frame.

On Jan. 21, IBKR stock rose 6% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 17.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.65, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.