Quest Diagnostics Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Secaucus, New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $21.8 billion, the company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, including routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
DGX is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 21, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.35 on a diluted basis, up 6.3% from $2.21 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.60, up 7.6% from $9.85 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.9% year over year (YoY) to $11.44 in fiscal 2027.
DGX stock has surged 18.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.4% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) marginal rise during the same time frame.
On Feb. 10, DGX stock rose 7.4% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $2.81, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS was $2.18, surpassing Wall Street forecasts. The company also raised its full-year forecast, with management now expecting revenues to be between $10.8 billion and $10.9 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $9.63 to $9.83.
Analysts are moderately bullish on DGX, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and nine analysts advise “Hold” for the stock. DGX’s average analyst price target is $218.53, indicating an upside of 10.3% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.