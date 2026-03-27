Quest Diagnostics Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Secaucus, New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics Incorporated ( DGX ) provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $21.8 billion , the company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, including routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

DGX is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 21 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.35 on a diluted basis, up 6.3% from $2.21 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.60, up 7.6% from $9.85 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.9% year over year (YoY) to $11.44 in fiscal 2027.

DGX stock has surged 18.9% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.4% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) marginal rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 10, DGX stock rose 7.4% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $2.81, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS was $2.18, surpassing Wall Street forecasts. The company also raised its full-year forecast, with management now expecting revenues to be between $10.8 billion and $10.9 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $9.63 to $9.83.