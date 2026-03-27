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Here's What to Expect From Molina Healthcare's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Molina Healthcare Inc location-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Molina Healthcare Inc location-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), headquartered in Long Beach, California, provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Valued at $7.3 billion by market cap, the company offers health plans in California, Washington, Utah, and Michigan, as well as primary care clinics located in Northern and Southern California. The leading provider of managed healthcare services is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MOH to report a profit of $1.68 per share on a diluted basis, down 72.4% from $6.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while surpassing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect MOH to report EPS of $5.03, down 54.4% from $11.03 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 65.2% year over year to $8.31 in fiscal 2027. 

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MOH stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 57.1% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLVmarginal returns over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, MOH reported its Q4 results, and its shares tumbled 25.5% in the following trading session. Its adjusted losses of $2.75 missed Wall Street expectations of EPS of $0.43. The company’s revenue was $11.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $10.8 billion. MOH expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $5, and revenue is expected to be $44.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MOH stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 13 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” MOH’s average analyst price target is $144.40, indicating a potential upside of 4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 145.74 -0.50 -0.34%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,477.16 -114.74 -1.74%
S&P 500 Index
MOH 138.80 -1.04 -0.74%
Molina Healthcare Inc

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