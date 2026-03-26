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Cotton Rallies on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash

Cotton futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts 21 to 123 points higher across the board. The US dollar index was $0.296 higher at $99.695. Crude oil was up $3.46 on the day to $93.79.

Export Sales data showed 202,444 RB of 2025/26 cotton sold in the week ending on March 19, which was 2.92% above last week and double the same week last year. Vietnam purchased 91,400 RB, with 24,000 RB to Pakistan. There was 27,017 RB sold for 2026/27, an 8-week low Shipments were the largest in just over a year at 400,552 RB in that week. The top destination was Vietnam was 164,100 RB, with 60,500 RB to Pakistan.

The Seam showed 3,809 bales sold on Wednesday at an average of 65.89 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on 3/25 at 78.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 25, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 25 points this afternoon to 54.47 cents/lb last Thursday. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 69.41, up 123 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 71.52, up 119 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 73.64, up 101 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 71.52s +1.19 +1.69%
Cotton #2
CTK26 69.41s +1.23 +1.80%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 73.64s +1.01 +1.39%
Cotton #2

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