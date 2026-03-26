Costco Is Launching Standalone Gas Stations. Why the Heck Does Wall Street Care?

Costco Wholesale (COST) is making a seemingly simple move — opening standalone gas stations — but the implications are anything but trivial. In today’s reality, where elevated oil prices and rising fuel costs have once again become a major concern for consumers, the company’s decision is increasingly being viewed as a “sign of the times.” With the Iran war pushing energy prices higher in recent weeks, drivers are feeling the squeeze at the pump, and demand for cheaper fuel options is surging. Costco, long-known for offering gas at a meaningful discount, appears to be leaning further into this advantage.

At first glance, a standalone gas station may not seem like a game changer for a retail giant of Costco’s scale. However, fuel has always played a strategic role in its ecosystem. Unlike traditional retailers, Costco doesn’t rely heavily on merchandise margins to drive profits — instead, its fee-based membership model is the core engine behind earnings. Gasoline, despite being a lower-margin business, acts as a powerful customer acquisition and retention tool, drawing members into the Costco network and reinforcing the value of a membership.

For investors, the key question is whether this strategy can further amplify Costco’s already powerful flywheel or introduce new trade-offs that could impact its growth trajectory. With that, let’s take a closer look at what's going on with COST stock.

About Costco Stock

Costco is a global membership-only warehouse club that provides high-quality, brand-name merchandise at substantially lower prices than traditional retail outlets. Costco operates on a membership-fee model, which drives most of its operating income, allowing for low retail margins and high-volume sales. The company caps its markups at 14% for national brands and 15% for its private label, Kirkland Signature, compared to 25% to 50% at typical retailers. Costco is currently the world’s third-largest retailer, with a market capitalization of $432 billion.

Shares of the membership warehouse operator have climbed 14% year-to-date (YTD) . Worries about slowing comparable-store sales growth pressured COST stock last year, but recent monthly improvements have reassured cautious investors and helped drive shares higher.

Costco to Open Its First-Ever Standalone Gas Station

Costco is set to open its first standalone gas station in Mission Viejo, California, by the end of June. Located at a former Bed, Bath & Beyond, the facility will reportedly feature 40 pumps, making it the company’s largest gas station. As with all Costco gas stations, access will be limited to Costco Warehouse members, who will need their membership info to use the pumps.

Fuel is a “secret weapon” for Costco. Its gasoline, available exclusively to members, is priced 10 to 30 cents per gallon lower than other general-access stations. Notably, the company’s fee-based membership model and high fuel volumes allow the warehouse retailer to maintain lower prices. While Costco’s gasoline has lower margins than many of its other products due to the discount, the company believes the offering helps draw customers into its stores. Indeed, Gordon Haskett analysts recently noted that the “cross-hop from fuel customers to in-warehouse remains 50%,” meaning that half of gas customers also shop inside Costco stores. But even more importantly, Costco has leveraged its low gas prices as a way to attract new members to the warehouse club. This is critical because Costco’s membership fees serve as its primary profit driver.

Costco’s gasoline is so popular that some warehouse locations experience long lines and parking lot gridlock as drivers wait to fill up. With that, the standalone site aims to alleviate the “snarled” parking lots and long wait times at existing warehouse pumps. Some even view it as a “sign of the times,” as conflict in the Middle East has driven oil prices sharply higher, pushing gas up in recent weeks and prompting drivers to seek the most affordable options. That said, making lower-priced fuel more accessible could provide a tailwind for the chain’s new initiative.

Costco is also planning to build a second standalone gas station in Honolulu, Hawaii, specifically the Kapālama Kai community. The gas station is scheduled to open in 2027.

If the company sees success with this new approach, it could mark a broader shift in Costco’s fuel strategy and pave the way for a wider rollout. The company operated 747 gas stations worldwide at the end of fiscal 2025, up from 719 in fiscal 2024. Costco’s gasoline business accounted for roughly 10% of total net sales in fiscal 2025, according to its annual report .

What Could Costco’s Standalone Gas Stations Mean for COST Stock?

Now, let’s take a closer look at what Costco’s standalone gas station initiative could mean for COST stock. We already know that the company strategically uses fuel offerings to attract and retain members. In other words, it turns the gas pump into a strategic driver of membership fee revenue, which accounts for the bulk of its profits. Notably, membership fees have nearly a 100% margin, as they incur almost no operational costs beyond administrative maintenance. Economist Alan Gin estimates that as much as 70% of Costco’s profits are derived from membership fees.

That said, any move that expands the membership base or boosts renewal rates would be highly positive for Costco’s long-term profitability and stock, and the standalone gas station launch is designed to do just that. Wall Street is closely monitoring how this initiative will play out.

Analysts believe the standalone gas station tests are a direct response to a long-standing Costco pain point — overcrowded parking lots and extended wait times at the pump. With that, standalone sites could capture incremental revenue from “fuel-only” trips that members might otherwise skip due to warehouse congestion. Analysts also view this as a test to see if members will visit Costco specifically for gas without the immediate draw of the warehouse for cross-shopping. In addition, analysts see the move as a step toward expanding Costco’s fuel network.

What Do Analysts Expect for COST Stock?

Wall Street analysts have a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on Costco stock. Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a “Strong Buy” rating, four assign a “Moderate Buy” rating, 11 recommend a “Hold,” and one has a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for COST stock is $1,080.40, indicating potential upside of 10% from current levels.