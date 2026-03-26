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What to Expect From Truist Financial's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Truist Financial Corporation sign- by Brett Hondow via Shutterstock
Truist Financial Corporation sign- by Brett Hondow via Shutterstock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a financial services company that provides banking and trust services. Valued at a market cap of $56.3 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 17.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $1 per share, up 14.9% from $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, TFC’s EPS of $1 missed the consensus estimates. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TFC to report a profit of $4.46 per share, up 12.9% from $3.95 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 13% year-over-year to $5.04 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of TFC have gained 6.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.1% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF2.2% drop over the same time period. 

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On Jan. 21, shares of TFC surged 1.8% despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s revenue grew 2.7% year-over-year to $5.25 billion, but missed analyst estimates by 1.3%. Meanwhile, its EPS of $1 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.09. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TFC’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy,” nine indicate “Hold," and one advises a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for TFC is $56.76, indicating a 26.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 44.90 -0.49 -1.08%
Truist Financial Corp
XLF 49.09 -0.25 -0.51%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,498.57 -93.33 -1.42%
S&P 500 Index

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