What to Expect From Truist Financial's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Truist Financial Corporation ( TFC ) is a financial services company that provides banking and trust services. Valued at a market cap of $56.3 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 17.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $1 per share , up 14.9% from $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, TFC’s EPS of $1 missed the consensus estimates.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TFC to report a profit of $4.46 per share, up 12.9% from $3.95 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 13% year-over-year to $5.04 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of TFC have gained 6.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.1% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 2.2% drop over the same time period.

On Jan. 21, shares of TFC surged 1.8% despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s revenue grew 2.7% year-over-year to $5.25 billion, but missed analyst estimates by 1.3%. Meanwhile, its EPS of $1 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.09.