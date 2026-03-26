Cotton Rallying on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with 107 to 142 point gains in the front months on Thursday. The US dollar index is $0.296 higher at $99.695. Crude oil is up $4.74 on the day to 95.06.

Export Sales data showed 202,444 RB of 2025/26 cotton sold in the week ending on March 19, which was 2.92% above last week and double the same week last year. There was 27,017 RB sold for 2026/27, an 8-week low Shipments were the largest in just over a year at 400,552 RB in that week.

The Seam showed 3,809 bales sold on Wednesday at an average of 65.89 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on 3/25 at 78.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 25, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday. It will be updated later today.

May 26 Cotton is at 69.6, up 142 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 71.71, up 138 points,