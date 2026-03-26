Cotton Rallying on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with 107 to 142 point gains in the front months on Thursday. The US dollar index is $0.296 higher at $99.695. Crude oil is up $4.74 on the day to 95.06.
Export Sales data showed 202,444 RB of 2025/26 cotton sold in the week ending on March 19, which was 2.92% above last week and double the same week last year. There was 27,017 RB sold for 2026/27, an 8-week low Shipments were the largest in just over a year at 400,552 RB in that week.
The Seam showed 3,809 bales sold on Wednesday at an average of 65.89 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on 3/25 at 78.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 25, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday. It will be updated later today.
May 26 Cotton is at 69.6, up 142 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 71.71, up 138 points,
Dec 26 Cotton is at 73.7, up 107 points
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.