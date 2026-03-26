3 Top Strait of Hormuz Stocks, and How the FCC is Boosting SpaceX

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The FCC’s ban this month on foreign-made consumer routers might not seem like a terribly exciting investing story on the surface, with the headlines featuring some standard-issue saber-rattling between the U.S. and China:

"Malicious actors have exploited security gaps in foreign-made routers to attack American households, disrupt networks, enable espionage, and facilitate intellectual property theft," according to the agency, in a reference to last year’s incidents with mainland-manufactured devices.

It might leave investors wondering, as Barchart’s Senior Market Strategist John Rowland phrased it, “Where’s the alpha?”

Top Router Stocks, Featuring SpaceX

But as it turns out, John reports, the alpha overlaps at least in part with this week’s excitement about a potential SpaceX IPO. Elon Musk’s company happens to be the only major consumer brand, via Starlink, with significant US-based manufacturing, producing both routers and satellite dishes at a 1-million-square-foot facility in Bastrop, Texas.

More American-owned and headquartered manufacturers in consumer and home networking:

Netgear (NTGR): Headquartered in San Jose, California. While most production was historically in Southeast Asia, the company has seen stock prices rise following the FCC ban as it works toward conditional approval and shifts its supply chain.

Linksys: An iconic American brand based in Irvine, California. It was ranked as one of the most trusted brands in 2026, but, like its competitors, has traditionally built products overseas

Amazon (AMZN) (eero) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) (Nest): The Magnificent 7 peers are both major domestic tech giants that design their mesh systems in the US – but rely on global manufacturing partners.

For business and infrastructure, these US firms dominate the global market:

Cisco Systems (CSCO): The world's largest networking company is based in San Jose. Its Meraki line is a standard for cloud-managed business routing.

Adtran (ADTN): Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. Adtran is frequently cited by networking professionals as a go-to for US-manufactured networking equipment, particularly for carrier-grade and enterprise solutions.

Ubiquiti (UI): Based in New York City, Ubiquiti is popular for high-end home and "prosumer" setups. While it designs its hardware in the US, assembly has traditionally occurred in Vietnam and Taiwan.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (Juniper Networks): Following the acquisition of Juniper, HPE is a major US player in high-performance data center and AI-native routing.

Back to the Strait: Are Consumers Too Cool?

The real energy panic of the Iran war – gas lines, fuel shortages – has been playing out overseas, and Chevron’s top executive this week said that he doesn’t think markets are pricing in the full risk.

“There are real physical manifestations from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz that are working their way around the world and through the system that I don’t think are fully priced into the futures curve on oil,” asserted Chevron (CVX) CEO Mike Wirth at an S&P Global conference in Houston.

That should continue to bode well for some of John Rowland’s favorite energy stock picks, he tells us: “Because the disruption to the oil products and natural gas supply chain is going to be ongoing, and every day the war continues only amplifies that impact.”

Valero (VLO) benefits on the refinery side, he explains, while Devon (DVN) will benefit as WTI crude’s discount to global oil benchmarks makes it attractive to Asian purchasers.

As for Venture Global (VG), “new LNG production coming online this year could potentially replace production lost due to damage to Qatar's facility,” says Rowland.