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What You Need To Know Ahead of Travelers' Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Travelers Companies Inc_ location-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Travelers Companies Inc_ location-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $62.8 billion, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) is a leading provider of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products, serving businesses, government entities, and individuals across the United States and internationally. It operates through three main segments: Business Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance, offering a wide range of coverage and risk management services.

The New York-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 16. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Travelers to post an adjusted EPS of $6.81, a 256.5% surge from $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the insurance giant to report an adjusted EPS of $27.14, down 1.6% from $27.59 in fiscal 2025. However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to rebound and grow 3.4% year-over-year to $28.06 in fiscal 2027. 

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Shares of TRV have increased 12% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.1% gain. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF2.2% decline over the same period. 

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Shares of Travelers rose 1.1% on Jan. 21 after the insurer delivered Q4 2025 results, reporting better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $11.13. The upside was driven by strong underwriting performance, with the underlying combined ratio improving 1.8 points to 82.2%, net written premiums rising 1% to $10.86 billion, low catastrophe losses of $95 million pre-tax, and net investment income up 10% after tax to $867 million. 

Analysts' consensus view on TRV stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," 17 suggest "Hold," one gives "Moderate Sell," and one advises "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $304.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.8% from the current levels.   


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.41 +0.07 +0.14%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,569.93 -21.97 -0.33%
S&P 500 Index
TRV 291.91 +1.32 +0.45%
The Travelers Companies Inc

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