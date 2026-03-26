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What to Expect From Regions Financial's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Regions Financial Corp_ logo on phone- by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock
Regions Financial Corp_ logo on phone- by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $22.1 billion, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a financial holding company that provides various banking and related products and services to individual and corporate customers. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 17.  

Before this event, analysts expect this bank to report a profit of $0.61 per share, up 13% from $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.57 per share in the previous quarter missed the forecasted figure by 6.6%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect RF to report a profit of $2.61 per share, up 12% from $2.33 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.6% year-over-year to $2.86 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of RF have rallied 14.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.1% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF2.2% drop over the same time period. 

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Shares of RF fell 5.2% on Feb. 27, tracking a broader selloff in banking stocks. The downturn was driven by the collapse of Market Financial Solutions Ltd, which heightened investor concerns about rising credit risk and potential loan defaults across the financial sector.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about RF’s stock, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy,” 14 indicate “Hold," and three advise “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for RF is $30.72, indicating a 19.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 48.98 -0.36 -0.73%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
RF 25.76 +0.12 +0.47%
Regions Financial Corp
$SPX 6,591.90 +35.53 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index

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