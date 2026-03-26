What to Expect From Regions Financial's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $22.1 billion , Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) is a financial holding company that provides various banking and related products and services to individual and corporate customers. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 17.

Before this event, analysts expect this bank to report a profit of $0.61 per share , up 13% from $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.57 per share in the previous quarter missed the forecasted figure by 6.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect RF to report a profit of $2.61 per share, up 12% from $2.33 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.6% year-over-year to $2.86 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of RF have rallied 14.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.1% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 2.2% drop over the same time period.

Shares of RF fell 5.2% on Feb. 27, tracking a broader selloff in banking stocks . The downturn was driven by the collapse of Market Financial Solutions Ltd, which heightened investor concerns about rising credit risk and potential loan defaults across the financial sector.