M&T Bank’s Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB ) is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, providing a broad range of retail and commercial banking, lending, and wealth management services through its primary subsidiaries, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust., M&T Bank has a market cap of $30.5 billion , reflecting its position as a leading regional bank in the U.S. financial sector.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15 .

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the bank holding company to report a profit of $4.03 per share , up 19.2% from $3.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the full fiscal 2026, MTB is expected to deliver an EPS of $18.77, up 9.1% from $17.20 reported in fiscal 2025 . Meanwhile, in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to further grow by 11.6% year-over-year to $20.94 per share.

Shares of M&T Bank have rallied 11.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.1% rise , but outpacing the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 2.2% slump over the same time frame.

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation have risen over the past year largely on the back of a strong rebound in profitability, highlighted by full-year results in 2025. The bank reported net income of $2.9 billion and net operating earnings per share of $17.20, representing a 16% year-over-year increase, compared to 2024, when results had declined. This sharp earnings recovery, driven by higher net interest income, improved margins, and disciplined cost control, signaled renewed operating momentum and reinforced investor confidence.