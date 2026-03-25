Hogs Trading Mixed on Wednesday

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with front months down 15 cents and other contract higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.27 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 7 cents on March 23 at $91.71.



Pork stocks were reported at 403.503 million lbs at the end of February, the lowest for the months since 1997.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up 23 at $97.20 per cwt. The belly and loin were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the week to date total to 987,000 head. That is 98,000 head above last week and 27,857 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.900, down $0.150,

May 26 Hogs are at $95.350, down $0.125