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Hogs Trading Mixed on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with front months down 15 cents and other contract higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.27 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 7 cents on March 23 at $91.71. 


Pork stocks were reported at 403.503 million lbs at the end of February, the lowest for the months since 1997.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up 23 at $97.20 per cwt. The belly and loin were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the week to date total to 987,000 head. That is 98,000 head above last week and 27,857 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.900, down $0.150,

May 26 Hogs  are at $95.350, down $0.125

Jun 26 Hogs are at $104.075, up $0.025,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 95.550 +0.075 +0.08%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.900s -0.150 -0.16%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 104.125s +0.075 +0.07%
Lean Hogs

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