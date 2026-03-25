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Corn Posting Wednesday Midday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock

Corn futures are showing 2 to 4 cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 3/4 cents to $4.24 3/4.  

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a waiver this morning allowing E15 sales starting May 1 for the summer months. 

EIA data was released this morning, with ethanol production bouncing 23,000 barrels pe day in the week ending on March 20 to 1.116 million bpd. That helped to take the stockpiles of ethanol 763,000 barrels higher to 27.17 million barrels. Ethanol exports slipped another 55,000 bpd to 119,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol rising 13,000 bpd to 889,000 bpd.

Taiwan importers purchased a total of 65,000 MT of US corn in a tender early on Wednesday. 

May 26 Corn is at $4.66 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.24 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.76, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.91 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.49 1/4, up 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 493-2 +4-2 +0.87%
Corn
ZCN26 477-6s +5-2 +1.11%
Corn
ZCK26 467-2s +4-6 +1.03%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.5334 +0.0426 +0.95%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2462 +0.0469 +1.12%
US Corn Price Idx

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