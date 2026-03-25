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The Midterm Election Pattern Returns: Are History and the Strait of Hormuz Signaling an 18% Drawdown?

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

There’s a market pattern that keeps getting dismissed until it starts playing out — midterm election year volatility.

Historically, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has seen drawdowns of roughly 18% during midterm years. That doesn’t mean the market has to drop, but it does establish a baseline for how markets tend to behave when uncertainty, policy shifts, and sentiment all collide.

During Friday’s Market on Close, the focus wasn’t on predicting a crash — it was on recognizing that current conditions are beginning to resemble the same setup seen in past cycles.

What’s Different Now: Sentiment Shift

The most important change isn’t price; it’s sentiment.

Just months ago, the market narrative was centered around upside: AI growth, strong earnings, and continued expansion. Now, that tone has shifted toward caution. Concerns around rate policy, global conflict, and economic stability are building at the same time, and surveys show a growing percentage of investors expecting long-term economic stress.

That shift doesn’t cause a selloff by itself, but it changes how participants behave. And behavior is what drives market moves.

The Macro Pressure Building Underneath

Alongside sentiment, macro conditions are tightening.

Expectations for Federal Reserve policy have moved from multiple rate cuts to potentially none, with markets even beginning to price in the possibility of further tightening.

At the same time, geopolitical risks and supply chain concerns are increasing, particularly around key trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz. If disruptions escalate, the impact goes beyond commodities — it affects manufacturing, transportation, and global liquidity. This layering of risks is what creates a true risk-off mindset.

Why Election Year Pattern Matters Right Now

The historical midterm drawdown of 18% on average isn’t just a statistic. It reflects how markets can behave when multiple pressures build at once and uncertainty reaches peak levels.

When liquidity tightens, sentiment weakens, and macro risks rise simultaneously, markets tend to reprice quickly. That’s when deeper pullbacks become more likely – not because of one event, but because positioning across the market becomes more fragile.

The current environment is starting to reflect that same combination, which is why this pattern is worth paying attention to now.

Risk and Opportunity Exist Together

An important distinction to remember is that a potential drawdown of that magnitude is where opportunity begins to form. Some of the strongest long-term entries historically occur during periods of maximum uncertainty. 

That’s why the goal isn’t to predict the exact move, but to recognize the setup. When markets correct into key levels, capital that has been sitting on the sidelines begins to re-enter, and that’s often where the next trend starts to build.

The Bottom Line

Midterm years aren’t smooth, and they’re not necessarily supposed to be. Right now, sentiment is shifting, macro pressure is building, and technical levels are becoming more important. 

With big-picture uncertainty as the backdrop, that combination creates an environment where volatility increases and opportunities follow.

Watch this quick breakdown:


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
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SPY 657.56 +4.38 +0.67%
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