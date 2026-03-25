Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Let’s Get This Strait: Amid Hormuz Closure, Oil Prices Are the Only Macro Force That Matters

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Stacked oil barrels by JONGHO SHIN via iStock
Stacked oil barrels by JONGHO SHIN via iStock

Think of the global economy as a weather system. Most of the time, we track individual clouds, in the form of earnings reports, retail sales, or AI hype. But a Category 5 hurricane has formed in the Strait of Hormuz. And like a massive storm, it is drawing all the moisture (liquidity and attention) out of every other sector and into its own volatile eye.

The effective closure of the Strait, which is a narrow 21-mile chokepoint responsible for 20% of the world’s petroleum and nearly one-third of all seaborne oil, has sent Brent crude (CBK26) surging. That has made a sudden and giant winner out of ETFs like the US Brent Oil ETF (BNO).

www.barchart.com

A recent scan of the ROAR Score history for BNO indicates that it rallied so quickly, risk went from high to low in under 20 trading days (see 60 days ago and 40 days ago, lower right of this graphic below). And in just 30 days, that low-risk situation vanished, settling into a more neutral risk posture. That’s a classic case of an ETF or stock getting ahead of itself. 

However, if you were holding it from the point at which the low-risk signal fired, you’d have seen the price of BNO surge from $30.57 to $49.70 in just about 2 months’ time. A 60% gain.

Chart courtesy of Rob Isbitts via PiTrade.com

The “Hormuz Hurricane” is forcing every asset class to play its volatile game. The way a hurricane in my neighborhood of South Florida gradually sucks all the moisture out of the air to feed its greed, so to speak. It creates a highly liquid situation for the storm, but the opposite for the rest of the climate around it. 

That is similar to how the Strait predicament is playing out. You see, closing the Strait of Hormuz has been a threat that never came to pass during prior Iran conflicts. This time, it happened. And as a result, the markets can think of practically little else right now. And that will be the case most likely until there’s a resolution. 

What Does the Strait of Hormuz Mean to the AI Trade?

That liquidity vacuum has created an air pocket for the AI trade. High-growth tech and AI firms, which rely on low interest rates and high future earnings, are seeing their valuations compressed. When energy costs spike, they act as a supply-side tax, raising operational costs for data centers while simultaneously pushing the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer. 

That leads to a situation where investors aren’t selling tech because they hate AI. They are selling tech because they must raise cash to cover the surging “War Risk Premiums” and margin calls as the broader indices (S&P 500 ($SPX) and Nasdaq ($NASX)) slide. That’s the case for four consecutive weeks as of now.

The surge in energy is stoking fears of stagflation, which can potentially paralyze the Federal Reserve. Barclays recently estimated that sustained $100-plus oil could push global inflation up by 0.7 percentage points, rendering previous “soft landing” hopes obsolete. And, these prices could shave 0.2 percentage points off global GDP. The Fed cannot cut rates to save the economy because doing so would pour gasoline on the inflation fire. 

The most dangerous part of this storm is the disconnect between oil futures and physical oil. While futures are trading north of $100, the scarcity of actual barrels has refiners in Asia paying massive premiums. This means the real-world damage to trucking, airlines, and manufacturing is actually much worse than what the headline oil price suggests.

The Strait of Hormuz has turned the market into a 1-factor model. But it is not a simple one. Until this situation dissipates, every long opportunity outside of energy is essentially fighting this pressure. 

Do you have that Strait now?

Rob Isbitts created the ROAR Score, based on his 40+ years of technical analysis experience. ROAR helps DIY investors manage risk and create their own portfolios. For Rob's written research, check out ETFYourself.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BNO 48.15 -1.55 -3.12%
US Brent Oil
$NASX 21,950.52 +188.63 +0.87%
Nasdaq Composite
$SPX 6,591.02 +34.65 +0.53%
S&P 500 Index
CBK26 101.52 -2.97 -2.84%
Crude Oil Brent

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Investors are Piling into Microsoft Call Options - Unusual MSFT Options Activity Today
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Waver as Concerns Over Middle East Conflict Persist, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Gold ingot and nuggets by New Africa via Shutterstock 3
The Gold Paradox: Why Investors Aren’t Finding Safety in Precious Metals During a Global Crisis
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 4
This Disney Stock Trade Could Return 187% in Just 2 Months -- Try a Bear Put Spread
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock 5
Berkshire Hathaway Is Betting Big on Little-Known Tokio Marine. Should You Buy the Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.