Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Steady on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Green cotton boll via shutterstock
Green cotton boll via shutterstock

Cotton price action is holding steady on Wednesday AM trade. Futures were 15 to 46 points higher on Tuesday. The US dollar index was $0.310 higher at $99.035. Crude oil finished the day with late pressure, as reports surfaced of a potential 1-month ceasefire on the Middle East conflict. Iran has reportedly rejected the negotiations.

The Seam showed sales of 4,911 bales on March 23, averaging 66.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on Monday at 77.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/23, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.62, up 44 points, currently unch

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 69.77, up 46 points, currently up 1 point

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 72.28, up 44 points, currently down 7 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 69.80 +0.03 +0.04%
Cotton #2
CTK26 67.64 +0.02 +0.03%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 72.21 -0.07 -0.10%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Investors are Piling into Microsoft Call Options - Unusual MSFT Options Activity Today
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Waver as Concerns Over Middle East Conflict Persist, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Gold ingot and nuggets by New Africa via Shutterstock 3
The Gold Paradox: Why Investors Aren’t Finding Safety in Precious Metals During a Global Crisis
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 4
This Disney Stock Trade Could Return 187% in Just 2 Months -- Try a Bear Put Spread
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock 5
Berkshire Hathaway Is Betting Big on Little-Known Tokio Marine. Should You Buy the Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.