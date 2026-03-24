Cotton Reverting Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with midday gains of 30 to 35 points at midday. Crude oil is up $5.09 on the day. The US dollar index is $0.685 higher at $99.410.

The Seam showed sales of 4,911 bales on March 23, averaging 66.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on Monday at 77.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/23, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday.

May 26 Cotton is at 67.52, up 34 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 69.65, up 34 points,