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Hog Weakness Continues on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with most contracts steady to 75 cents in the red.  USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 17 cents on March 20 at $91.78. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was up 83 cents at $100.43 per cwt. The butt and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That is 99,000 head below last week but 20,985 head above the same Monday last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.800, down $0.000,

May 26 Hogs  are at $95.100, down $0.550

Jun 26 Hogs are at $103.675, down $0.725,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 95.225 -0.425 -0.44%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.900 +0.100 +0.11%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 103.925 -0.475 -0.45%
Lean Hogs

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