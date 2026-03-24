Lean Hog Prices Are Falling: Sell When They Hit This Price

June lean hog (HEM26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for June lean hog futures that prices are trending lower and on Monday hit a nine-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The lean hog bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the keener risk aversion in the general marketplace recently has somewhat spooked livestock futures bulls. Also, there is presently a glut of pork in China, which had traditionally been a major pork importer and a major destination for U.S pork exports. Such has not been the case the past couple years.

A move in June lean hog futures below chart support at this week’s low of $104.30 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $95.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is lcoated at $108.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):