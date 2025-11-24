China’s Not Buying Enough U.S. Pork. Make This 1 Trade Now as Hog Prices Fall.

February lean hog (HEG26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for February lean hog futures that prices are trending lower and Friday hit a seven-month low. The bears have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, cash hog prices have been steadily deteriorating the past few weeks. U.S. pork exports have also lagged in recent months, especially from major pork importer China.

A move in February lean hogs below chart support at $77.00 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $70.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $80.175.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

