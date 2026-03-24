Is Assurant Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) is a global protection and risk management company headquartered in Atlanta, operating primarily in niche insurance and service-based protection markets. Valued at $11.7 billion by market cap, the company offers mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, insurance products, vehicle protection, and housing-related coverage, including lender-placed, renters, and homeowners insurance.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and AIZ perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the property & casualty insurance industry.

Despite its notable strength, AIZ shares touched their 52-week high of $246.31 on Feb. 6 and are currently trading 11.7% below the peak. Over the past three months, AIZ stock has dipped 9.9%, compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 4.6% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of AIZ rose 2.3% on a six-month basis and climbed 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s six-month marginal fall and 10.1% returns over the last year.

AIZ has been quite volatile lately and has slipped below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a downtrend.

On March 16, Assurant shares rose 1.7% after the company announced a partnership with Hollandsnieuwe, a leading Dutch online mobile operator, to introduce mobile device protection for its customers. The deal expands Assurant’s presence in the Netherlands and strengthens its relationships with key telecom partners across Europe. Under the partnership, customers can choose between Standard Protection (accidental damage) and Premium Protection (damage, theft, and loss), delivered through a fully digital, user-friendly experience with optional fast 1-day fulfillment. The collaboration highlights Assurant’s strategy of providing simple, tech-enabled protection solutions while supporting telecom partners in enhancing customer value.

In the competitive arena of insurance property & casualty, The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) has taken the lead over AIZ, showing resilience with 13.6% gains over the past 52 weeks and 2.8% returns over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on AIZ’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $261.33 suggests a potential upside of 20.2% from current price levels.