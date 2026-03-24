Is Invesco Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ ) is a publicly owned investment manager that provides services to retail, institutional, high-net-worth, public-entity, corporate, union, non-profit, endowment, and foundation clients. The company has a market capitalization of $10.3 billion and also manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Invesco fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the asset management industry.

Despite its strength, IVZ stock slipped 19.7% from its 52-week high of $29.61 , reached on Jan. 22. And, the stock is down 12.3% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.8% decline during the same time frame.

However, IVZ has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 55.2% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 16.1% returns over the same time frame.

IVZ has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, but below its 50-day moving average since early February.

On Jan. 27, IVZ stock fell 5.1% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings, before rising back up to 1.5% in the following trading session. The company’s operating revenue increased 6.2% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates . Moreover, Invesco’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.62, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its peer, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( TROW ), IVZ has outperformed quite comfortably. Over the past year, TROW stock has declined 5.2% .