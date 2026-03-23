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How Is Regency Centers' Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Regency Centers Corporation logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Regency Centers Corporation logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $13.7 billion, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is a leading national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers in suburban areas with strong demographics. Its portfolio features high-performing properties anchored by top grocers, restaurants, service providers, and premium retailers. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Regency Centers fits this criterion perfectly. The company focuses on creating vibrant centers that connect with local communities and customers.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company have declined 4.7% from its 52-week high of $79.89. REG stock has risen 9.5% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE) 1.7% rise over the same time frame. 

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REG stock is up 9.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLRE’s 1.3% gain. Moreover, shares of the shopping center REIT have increased 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE's 1.5% drop over the same time frame.

The stock has been moving above its 50-day moving average since January. 

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Shares of Regency Centers Corporation fell marginally following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5 as full-year NAREIT FFO came in at $4.64 per share, missing the consensus estimate. Investors were also cautious about mixed occupancy trends, with the same property leased rate at 96.5% (down 10 bps year-over-year) and anchor occupancy declining 70 bps, indicating some softness in key large-format tenants. 

In comparison, rival Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has lagged behind Regency Centers stock on a YTD basis, with SPG stock rising marginally. However, SPG stock has risen 14.6% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding REG stock.

Despite the stock’s outperformance on a YTD basis, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on REG. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 21 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $81.21 represents a premium of 6.6% to current levels.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
REG 76.11 +1.24 +1.66%
Regency Centers Corp
SPG 184.73 +0.21 +0.11%
Simon Property Group
XLRE 40.87 +0.28 +0.69%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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