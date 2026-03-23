How Is Regency Centers' Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

With a market cap of $13.7 billion , Regency Centers Corporation ( REG ) is a leading national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers in suburban areas with strong demographics. Its portfolio features high-performing properties anchored by top grocers, restaurants, service providers, and premium retailers.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Regency Centers fits this criterion perfectly. The company focuses on creating vibrant centers that connect with local communities and customers.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company have declined 4.7% from its 52-week high of $79.89 . REG stock has risen 9.5% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 1.7% rise over the same time frame.

REG stock is up 9.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLRE’s 1.3% gain. Moreover, shares of the shopping center REIT have increased 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE's 1.5% drop over the same time frame.

The stock has been moving above its 50-day moving average since January.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation fell marginally following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5 as full-year NAREIT FFO came in at $4.64 per share, missing the consensus estimate. Investors were also cautious about mixed occupancy trends, with the same property leased rate at 96.5% (down 10 bps year-over-year) and anchor occupancy declining 70 bps, indicating some softness in key large-format tenants.

In comparison, rival Simon Property Group, Inc. ( SPG ) has lagged behind Regency Centers stock on a YTD basis, with SPG stock rising marginally. However, SPG stock has risen 14.6% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding REG stock.