Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

A Plunge in Aluminum Futures Sends Alcoa Stock Below Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Aluminum by Tom Via Pixabay
Aluminum by Tom Via Pixabay

Alcoa (AA) shares have suffered a punishing blow in recent sessions, as a sudden and aggressive plunge in aluminum futures sent shockwaves through the metals and mining sector. This sharp selloff pushed AA firmly below its 50-day moving average (MA), a critical technical threshold that often signals a shift in near-term momentum from bullish to bearish. 

Following recent weakness, Alcoa stock is roughly flat for the year

www.barchart.com

Why Do Aluminum Futures Matter for Alcoa Stock?

As a pure-play aluminum producer, Alcoa’s margins are hyper-sensitive to aluminum futures; every downward tick in the commodity directly erodes the firm’s realized price per ton. 

The recent slump has been driven primarily by a momentary reprieve in Middle East supply risks and a projected surplus of 250,000 tons for 2026. 

When futures dive, Alcoa’s ability to generate massive cash flows seen in late 2025 is immediately called into question, leading to rapid de-risking that tanked AA shares. 

Additionally, rising energy costs at European smelters and persistent logistics bottlenecks continue to add fundamental pressure alongside a technical breakdown below its major moving averages as well. 

Is It Worth Buying AA Shares Today?

For long-term investors, the recent pullback may just be an opportunity to invest in a quality name at a discount. 

AA entered 2026 with a strong balance sheet, having generated $1.2 billion in cash from operations last year and significantly reducing its net debt as well. 

The NYSE-listed company has successfully evolved from just a commodity play into a strategic infrastructure play. 

Its acquisition of Alumina Limited has vertically integrated its supply chain, while the innovative sale of closed sites to the data center industry taps into the AI-driven power demand boom. 

Plus, at a forward earnings multiple of about 10x, Alcoa shares are currently trading at a discount to both its historical averages and its peers. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Alcoa?

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street remains bullish on Alcoa for the next 12 months as well. 

The consensus rating on AA stock sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $66 indicating potential upside of roughly 15% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AA 56.54 +0.09 +0.16%
Alcoa Corp

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Tesla Faces the ‘Couch Problem’: Modern Physics Warns the Optimus Robot Will Fail and Send TSLA Stock Falling
An oil tanker out at sea by Gerhard Traschutz via Pixabay 2
Exxon vs. Chevron: Which Energy Giant Will Pay You for Generations as Oil Prices Surge?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Slip as Oil Prices Rise on Kharg Island Takeover Report
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Elon Musk Is Still a ‘Huge Admirer’ of Jensen Huang and Plans to Keep Buying Nvidia Chips. Does That Make NVDA Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Black-white bull vs bear_Image by a1vector via Shutterstock 5
1 Analyst Says Ignore the Noise and Keep Buying Sandisk Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.