Carvana Stock: Is CVNA Outperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

With a market cap of $61.6 billion , Carvana Co. ( CVNA ) is an e-commerce company that specializes in buying and selling used cars through a fully online platform. The company offers services such as vehicle acquisition, inspection, financing, and delivery.

Companies valued more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Carvana fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to its retail operations, Carvana also runs auction sites and provides post-sale customer support.

Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company have declined 38.2% from its 52-week high of $486.89 . Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 33.8% , lagging behind the broader State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) nearly 10% dip during the same period.

CVNA stock has fallen 31.4% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLY's 7.9% drop. However, shares of the online used-car retailer have climbed 51.7% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding XLY’s 11.4% gain over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February.

Shares of Carvana tumbled nearly 8% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 18 as the company missed earnings expectations , reporting adjusted EBITDA of $511 million and EPS of $1.06. The decline came despite strong revenue growth of 58% to $5.6 billion and 163,522 units sold (up 43% year-over-year), as high expenses of about $2.16 billion, driven by inspection, repair, detailing costs, and elevated depreciation, hurt margins.

In comparison, rival Penske Automotive Group, Inc. ( PAG ) has shown a less pronounced decline than CVNA stock on a YTD basis, with PAG stock falling 11.2% . Nevertheless, PAG stock has dropped 6.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind CVNA stock.