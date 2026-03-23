Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Hubbell's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Hubbell Inc_ logo and stock data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Hubbell Inc_ logo and stock data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) manufactures and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $25.3 billion, the company operates through Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." HUBB fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electrical equipment & parts industry. 

Hubbell touched its 52-week high of $533.80 on Feb. 12, and is down 10.9% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 7.5%, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI4.9% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s shares surged 40.3%, rallying XLI, which delivered 24.5% returns over the same time frame. On the other hand, HUBB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year but below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, HUBB shares rose 1.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $1.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates, driven mainly by organic demand for grid and infrastructure products. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $4.73, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. 

When stacked against its closest peer, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has climbed 101.3% over the past year, outperforming HUBB.

Nevertheless, sentiment on HUBB remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $541.50 suggests 13.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 164.53 +2.86 +1.77%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
NVT 121.75 +5.45 +4.69%
Nvent Electric Plc
HUBB 492.14 +16.40 +3.45%
Hubbell Inc B

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Tesla Faces the ‘Couch Problem’: Modern Physics Warns the Optimus Robot Will Fail and Send TSLA Stock Falling
An oil tanker out at sea by Gerhard Traschutz via Pixabay 2
Exxon vs. Chevron: Which Energy Giant Will Pay You for Generations as Oil Prices Surge?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Slip as Oil Prices Rise on Kharg Island Takeover Report
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Elon Musk Is Still a ‘Huge Admirer’ of Jensen Huang and Plans to Keep Buying Nvidia Chips. Does That Make NVDA Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Black-white bull vs bear_Image by a1vector via Shutterstock 5
1 Analyst Says Ignore the Noise and Keep Buying Sandisk Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.