How Is Hubbell's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) manufactures and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $25.3 billion, the company operates through Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments.
Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." HUBB fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electrical equipment & parts industry.
Hubbell touched its 52-week high of $533.80 on Feb. 12, and is down 10.9% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 7.5%, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 4.9% surge during the same time frame.
Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s shares surged 40.3%, rallying XLI, which delivered 24.5% returns over the same time frame. On the other hand, HUBB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year but below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month.
On Feb. 3, HUBB shares rose 1.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $1.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates, driven mainly by organic demand for grid and infrastructure products. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $4.73, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.
When stacked against its closest peer, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has climbed 101.3% over the past year, outperforming HUBB.
Nevertheless, sentiment on HUBB remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $541.50 suggests 13.8% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.