How Is Hubbell's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) manufactures and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $25.3 billion, the company operates through Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." HUBB fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electrical equipment & parts industry.

Hubbell touched its 52-week high of $533.80 on Feb. 12, and is down 10.9% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 7.5%, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 4.9% surge during the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s shares surged 40.3%, rallying XLI, which delivered 24.5% returns over the same time frame. On the other hand, HUBB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year but below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month.

On Feb. 3, HUBB shares rose 1.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $1.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates, driven mainly by organic demand for grid and infrastructure products. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $4.73, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its closest peer, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has climbed 101.3% over the past year, outperforming HUBB.

Nevertheless, sentiment on HUBB remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $541.50 suggests 13.8% upside potential from current price levels.