Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Slipping After President Trump Comments

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319

Corn price action has been back and forth early on Monday, with contracts down 1 to 2 cents so far. Futures sputtered late on Friday, with contracts down 3 ½ to 4 ¼ cents on the day, as some deferreds were fractionally lower. May was down 1 ¾ cents last week. Open interest was up 2,905 contracts on Friday, with exception to the front month May, dropping 7,023 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 cents to $4.23 3/4. 

Early on Monday morning, President Trump put out a Truth Social post ordering the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days after weekend talks were “good and productive.” Iran state media responded stating there was no direct or indirect contact with the President. Oil is down $6.51 this morning.

The Friday update to the CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed a total of 35,533 contracts added to the managed money net long position in corn futures and options as of Tuesday, That took the net long to 228,804 contracts, as shorts dropped to their lowest level since last March. Commercials added 44,702 contracts to their net short of 522,116 contracts as producer selling continues to pick up. 

Export Sales data from Thursday brought the marketing year corn export commitments to 67.658 MMT, which is 30% larger than the same period last year. That is 81% of USDA’s export number and near the 82% average pace. Shipments at 43.46 MMT are now 52% of USDA’s number and running ahead of the 45% average pace.

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 97% planted as of last Thursday, as last year was already completed by this point.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.65 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.23 3/4, down 4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.76, down 4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.90 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.49 1/2, down 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 487-0 -3-6 -0.76%
Corn
ZCN26 472-0 -4-0 -0.84%
Corn
ZCK26 461-2 -4-2 -0.91%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4708 -0.0375 -0.83%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1850 -0.0418 -0.99%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Tesla Faces the ‘Couch Problem’: Modern Physics Warns the Optimus Robot Will Fail and Send TSLA Stock Falling
An oil tanker out at sea by Gerhard Traschutz via Pixabay 2
Exxon vs. Chevron: Which Energy Giant Will Pay You for Generations as Oil Prices Surge?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Slip as Oil Prices Rise on Kharg Island Takeover Report
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Elon Musk Is Still a ‘Huge Admirer’ of Jensen Huang and Plans to Keep Buying Nvidia Chips. Does That Make NVDA Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Black-white bull vs bear_Image by a1vector via Shutterstock 5
1 Analyst Says Ignore the Noise and Keep Buying Sandisk Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.