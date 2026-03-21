Is Insulet Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Acton, Massachusetts-based Insulet Corporation (PODD) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Valued at a market cap of $16 billion, the company is best known for its Omnipod platform, a tubeless insulin delivery system. Beyond its core diabetes care focus, it leverages its proprietary Pod technology for the subcutaneous delivery of non-insulin drugs across various therapeutic areas.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PODD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical devices industry. The company operates a high-volume manufacturing and pharmacy-channel distribution model, serving over 600,000 customers across approximately 25 countries.
This healthcare company has dipped 36% from its 52-week high of $354.88, reached on Nov. 20, 2025. Shares of PODD have declined 21.6% over the past three months, notably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.3% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PODD are down 20.1%, compared to DOWI’s 5.2% loss. In the longer term, PODD has fallen 14.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging DOWI’s 8.6% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bearish trend, PODD has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early December and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late November.
On Feb. 18, shares of Insulet rose 4.8% following the release of its strong Q4 results, which exceeded market expectations. The company reported revenue of $783.8 million, marking a 31.2% year-over-year increase and coming in ahead of analyst estimates, driven by robust demand for its Omnipod insulin delivery systems. Profitability was also solid, with adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, surpassing consensus forecasts by 4.7%.
PODD has trailed its rival, Medtronic plc (MDT), which dropped 5.6% over the past 52 weeks and 10.3% on a YTD basis.
Despite PODD’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $355.79 suggests a 56.7% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.