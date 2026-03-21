Is Insulet Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Acton, Massachusetts-based Insulet Corporation ( PODD ) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Valued at a market cap of $16 billion , the company is best known for its Omnipod platform, a tubeless insulin delivery system. Beyond its core diabetes care focus, it leverages its proprietary Pod technology for the subcutaneous delivery of non-insulin drugs across various therapeutic areas.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PODD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical devices industry. The company operates a high-volume manufacturing and pharmacy-channel distribution model, serving over 600,000 customers across approximately 25 countries.

This healthcare company has dipped 36% from its 52-week high of $354.88 , reached on Nov. 20, 2025. Shares of PODD have declined 21.6% over the past three months, notably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 5.3% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PODD are down 20.1%, compared to DOWI’s 5.2% loss. In the longer term, PODD has fallen 14.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging DOWI’s 8.6% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, PODD has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early December and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late November.

On Feb. 18, shares of Insulet rose 4.8% following the release of its strong Q4 results, which exceeded market expectations. The company reported revenue of $783.8 million, marking a 31.2% year-over-year increase and coming in ahead of analyst estimates, driven by robust demand for its Omnipod insulin delivery systems. Profitability was also solid, with adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, surpassing consensus forecasts by 4.7%.

PODD has trailed its rival, Medtronic plc ( MDT ), which dropped 5.6% over the past 52 weeks and 10.3% on a YTD basis.