Corn Head into the Weekend with Losses

Corn futures sputtered late on Friday, with contracts down 3 ½ to 4 ¼ cents on Friday, as some deferreds were fractionally lower. May was down 1 ¾ cents this week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 cents to $4.23 3/4.

The Friday update to the CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed a total of 35,533 contracts added to the managed money net long position in corn futures and options as of Tuesday, That took the net long to 228,804 contracts, as shorts dropped to their lowest level since last March. Commercials added 44,702 contracts to their net short of 522,116 contracts as producer selling continues to pick up.

Export Sales data from Thursday brought the marketing year corn export commitments to 67.658 MMT, which is 30% larger than the same period last year. That is 81% of USDA’s export number and near the 82% average pace. Shipments at 43.46 MMT are now 52% of USDA’s number and running ahead of the 45% average pace.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.65 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.23 3/4, down 4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.76, down 4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.90 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,