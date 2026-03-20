Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Head into the Weekend with Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320

Corn futures sputtered late on Friday, with contracts down 3 ½ to 4 ¼ cents on Friday, as some deferreds were fractionally lower. May was down 1 ¾ cents this week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 cents to $4.23 3/4.

The Friday update to the CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed a total of 35,533 contracts added to the managed money net long position in corn futures and options as of Tuesday, That took the net long to 228,804 contracts, as shorts dropped to their lowest level since last March. Commercials added 44,702 contracts to their net short of 522,116 contracts as producer selling continues to pick up. 

Export Sales data from Thursday brought the marketing year corn export commitments to 67.658 MMT, which is 30% larger than the same period last year. That is 81% of USDA’s export number and near the 82% average pace. Shipments at 43.46 MMT are now 52% of USDA’s number and running ahead of the 45% average pace.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.65 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.23 3/4, down 4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.76, down 4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.90 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.49 1/2, down 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 490-6s -3-6 -0.76%
Corn
ZCN26 476-0s -4-0 -0.83%
Corn
ZCK26 465-4s -4-2 -0.90%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.5083 -0.0357 -0.79%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2268 -0.0410 -0.96%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Facebook like button on keyboard by athree23 via Pixabay 1
As Meta Stock Dips Near $600 Levels Should You Buy or Stay on the Sidelines?
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
SoFi Stock Is on Fire Sale, But Is It Too Cheap to Buy Here?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Oil Prices Advance, U.S. Economic Data and FedEx Earnings on Tap
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
A $600 Billion Reason to Buy Amazon Stock Now
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Follow the Footprints: 3 Stocks with Unusual Options Activity That You Can’t Ignore
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.