OpenClaw Is Just as Important as HTML, Linux, and ChatGPT: Jensen Huang Bets That Agentic AI Will Transform NVDA Stock

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock

An open-source project called OpenClaw has become the fastest-growing open-source software release in history. According to Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, it surpassed Linux's adoption rate, which took 30 years to reach its scale, in just a few weeks. Huang did not mince words about what that means.

"This is definitely the next ChatGPT," Huang told CNBC's Jim Cramer at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in California this week.

Why OpenClaw Is Changing Computing

To understand why OpenClaw matters, it helps to understand what it does.

Traditional artificial intelligence tools answer questions. OpenClaw agents do things. They can read files, use tools, write code, run it, test it, and fix it on their own. A user gives the system a goal, and the agent figures out how to reach it.

Huang demonstrated this at GTC with a simple example: designing a kitchen. You describe what you want. The agent studies design tools, generates ideas, evaluates its own work, and refines it.

OpenClaw's download trajectory, Huang said at GTC on March 16, looks nearly vertical on a chart, even on a logarithmic scale. He compared its arrival to HTML launching the web era and Kubernetes enabling the mobile cloud.

What Nvidia Announced at GTC Around OpenClaw

Nvidia moved fast to build around the OpenClaw wave. The company announced NemoClaw, an enterprise-grade version of OpenClaw that layers Nvidia's software tools on top of the platform. According to a statement from the company, NemoClaw installs in a single command and adds security guardrails, privacy controls, and local model support through Nvidia's Nemotron open models.

The goal is to make these powerful agents safe enough for real corporate environments. Autonomous agents can access sensitive files, execute code, and communicate externally. Without proper controls, those capabilities create security-related headwinds. NemoClaw is Nvidia's answer to that problem.

"OpenClaw is the operating system for personal AI," Huang said in a statement. "This is the moment the industry has been waiting for - the beginning of a new renaissance in software."

Nvidia also introduced the OpenShell runtime, which provides an isolated environment for agents to operate in. Think of it as a sandbox that keeps agents productive while enforcing privacy and network policies.

What It Means for NVDA Stock and AI Demand

The OpenClaw announcement connects directly to Nvidia's broader business thesis.

At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, Huang made a striking claim: companies' revenues are now directly tied to their compute capacity. Anthropic, he argued, could generate three times as much revenue tomorrow if it had three times as much compute today.

OpenClaw accelerates that logic. Agentic systems run continuously, consuming vastly more tokens than traditional chatbots. Huang said that agents consume roughly 1 million times as many tokens as earlier AI models. That means more demand for Nvidia GPUs, AI infrastructure, and everything Nvidia makes.

Nvidia also announced the Vera Rubin platform at GTC, a seven-chip system purpose-built for agentic AI workloads, with partners including Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) Azure already lined up. According to an Nvidia statement, the platform delivers up to 10 times higher inference throughput per watt than prior generations.

The setup is straightforward: OpenClaw creates demand for agents, agents create demand for compute, and Nvidia makes the compute. The company is betting that what happened with ChatGPT is about to happen again, albeit on a bigger scale.

Out of the 49 analysts covering NVDA stock, 44 recommend “Strong Buy,” three recommend “Moderate Buy,” one recommends “Hold,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average NVDA stock price target is $265.97, above the current price of about $179.