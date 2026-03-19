Cotton Falls Back on Thursday

Cotton futures found some weakness on Thursday, with contracts down 21 to 103 points across the board. Crude oil was down $1 on the day to $95.32, with the US dollar index down $0.870 to $99.22.

The Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed a total of 196,691 RB of cotton sold in the week of 3/12 for 2025/26. That was back down from last week and 27.64% below the same week last year. Vietnam was the top buyer of 75,700 RB, with 27,800 RB sold to Turkey. New crop business was 122,221 RB, a marketing year high. China was the buyer of 48,600 RB, with 22,000 RB sold to Pakistan. Shipments were 273,926 RB, down 26% from the week prior. The largest destination was Vietnam at 93,700 RB, with 36,400 RB sold to Pakistan.

The Seam showed sales of 6,552 bales on 3/18, averaging 65.54 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 3/18 at 79.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,149 bales on March 18, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb this afternoon.

May 26 Cotton closed at 67.67, down 103 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 69.61, down 96 points,