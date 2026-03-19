Bunge Stock: Is BG Outperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

With a market cap of $24 billion , Chesterfield, Missouri-based Bunge Global SA ( BG ) is a global agribusiness and food company. It operates across four main segments: soybean processing, softseed processing, other oilseeds processing, and grain merchandising and milling.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Bunge fits this criterion perfectly. The company is involved in the end-to-end supply chain—from purchasing and processing crops to refining, marketing, and distributing products for food, animal feed, and biofuel industries.

Shares of the agribusiness giant have pulled back 4.7% from its 52-week high of $128.46 , recorded on Mar. 17. Shares of Bunge have soared 33.4% over the past three months, surpassing the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 4% rise over the same time frame.

BG stock is up nearly 37% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLP’s 5.5% gain. Moreover, shares of Bunge have climbed 62.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 2.8% return over the same time frame.

BG stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since August.

Shares of Bunge rose marginally on Feb. 4 because its Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.99 beat analyst expectations, despite being lower than $2.13 a year earlier. Investors were also encouraged that full-year 2025 profit of $7.57 per share exceeded the consensus estimate, even though it declined from $9.19 in the prior year.

In comparison, rival Ingredion Incorporated ( INGR ) has lagged behind BG stock. Shares of Ingredion have fallen marginally on a YTD basis and 17.1% over the past year.