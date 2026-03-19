Bunge Stock: Is BG Outperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

With a market cap of $24 billion, Chesterfield, Missouri-based Bunge Global SA (BG) is a global agribusiness and food company. It operates across four main segments: soybean processing, softseed processing, other oilseeds processing, and grain merchandising and milling.
Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Bunge fits this criterion perfectly. The company is involved in the end-to-end supply chain—from purchasing and processing crops to refining, marketing, and distributing products for food, animal feed, and biofuel industries.
Shares of the agribusiness giant have pulled back 4.7% from its 52-week high of $128.46, recorded on Mar. 17. Shares of Bunge have soared 33.4% over the past three months, surpassing the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 4% rise over the same time frame.
BG stock is up nearly 37% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLP’s 5.5% gain. Moreover, shares of Bunge have climbed 62.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 2.8% return over the same time frame.
BG stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since August.
Shares of Bunge rose marginally on Feb. 4 because its Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.99 beat analyst expectations, despite being lower than $2.13 a year earlier. Investors were also encouraged that full-year 2025 profit of $7.57 per share exceeded the consensus estimate, even though it declined from $9.19 in the prior year.
In comparison, rival Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) has lagged behind BG stock. Shares of Ingredion have fallen marginally on a YTD basis and 17.1% over the past year.
Due to BG’s strong performance, analysts are bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 10 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $129.64 suggests a premium of 5.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.