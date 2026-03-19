Albemarle Stock: Is ALB Outperforming the Materials Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $19.5 billion , Albemarle Corporation ( ALB ) is a specialty chemicals company that primarily serves as one of the world's largest suppliers of lithium and bromine. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company plays a critical role in the global energy transition by providing essential lithium compounds for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and large-scale stationary energy storage systems.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ALB fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty chemicals industry. Beyond its dominance in energy storage, Albemarle maintains a top-tier global position in bromine-based solutions for fire safety, oilfield services, and pharmaceutical applications.

This specialty chemicals company is currently trading 21.3% below its 52-week high of $206 , reached on Feb. 25. Shares of ALB have soared 10.8% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 4.9% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ALB are up 14.3%, compared to XLB’s 4.9% rise. In the longer term, ALB has rallied 103.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming XLB’s 9.1% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, ALB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early August, with slight fluctuations. However, it has remained below its 50-day moving average since early March.

On Feb. 11, ALB posted mixed Q4 results, and its shares plunged 9.4% in the following trading session. Due to growth across all segments led by Energy Storage and Ketjen, the company’s total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, topping consensus estimates by 5.9%. Meanwhile, its adjusted loss per share of $0.53 narrowed from a loss of $1.09 recorded in the year-ago quarter, but missed analyst estimates, which might have made investors jittery.

ALB has significantly outpaced its rival, Eastman Chemical Company ( EMN ), which declined 26.2% over the past 52 weeks and gained 5.6% on a YTD basis.