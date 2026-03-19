Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Akamai Technologies Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Akamai Technologies Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Akamai Technologies Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) provides security, delivery, and cloud computing solutions in the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $15.8 billion, the company offers security solutions, including application and application programming interfaces (API) protection solution, Bot & Abuse portfolio, full account lifecycle protection, and more.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Akamai Technologies fits this criterion perfectly. AKAM fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software infrastructure industry.

AKAM stock is down nearly 4% from its 52-week high of $113.50, reached on Feb. 13. Shares of Akamai have surged 22.2% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.4% decline during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has surged 32.3%, outpacing DOWI’s 9.7% gain.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since November 2025.

www.barchart.com

Akamai Technologies has outperformed due to strong profitability, consistent growth, and the expansion of higher-margin security and cloud businesses beyond its legacy CDN operations.

The company reported strong Q4 2025 results on Feb. 19 with revenue rising 7% to $1.095 billion, adjusted EPS of $1.84 beating estimates, and high-growth segments like Cloud Infrastructure Services up 45% and security revenue up 11%. However, the stock tumbled 14.1% the next day as investors focused on weak 2026 guidance, with Q1 2026 EPS expected at $1.50 - $1.67 and full-year EPS guidance of $6.20 - $7.20, both below the consensus. The decline was further pressured by EPS falling 36% and net income dropping 39% in Q4.

In comparison, rival Okta, Inc. (OKTA) has lagged behind AKAM stock. OKTA stock has declined 6.2% on a YTD basis and 28.9% over the past year.

Despite the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on its prospects. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $109.10 suggests marginal upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AKAM 107.25 -1.61 -1.48%
Akamai Technologies
$DOWI 45,851.01 -374.14 -0.81%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
OKTA 80.09 +1.66 +2.12%
Okta Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
Huge, Unusual Trading in Nvidia Put Options - Investors Bullish on NVDA
Assets in the red by leungchopan via Shutterstock 2
Hotter Than Expected PPI Reading Drags Down Stock Futures
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Goldman Sachs Just Issued a New Warning on the U.S. Economy — And It’s Not Just About Oil
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Nebius Just Scored Another Key Partnership. Should You Chase NBIS Stock Here?
Alibaba by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 5
Alibaba Earnings Preview: Should You Buy BABA Stock Now or Wait?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot