Is Expedia Group Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $29.4 billion , Expedia Group, Inc. ( EXPE ) is a global online travel company that operates across the United States and international markets, offering a wide range of travel products and services. The company organizes its business into three main segments: B2C; B2B; and trivago.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Expedia Group fits this criterion perfectly. Through its platforms, Expedia Group supports lodging, flights, alternative accommodations, and travel-related services while leveraging marketing channels like mobile apps, loyalty programs, and social media.

Shares of the Seattle, Washington-based company have declined 20% from its 52-week high of $303.80 . EXPE stock has decreased 18.2% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) nearly 5% drop over the same time frame.

The stock has dipped 16.5% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 4.7% decline. However, shares of Expedia Group have surged 37.2% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing NASX’s 24.8% return over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January.

Expedia Group shares tumbled 6.4% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 12 as investors focused on its cautious 2026 outlook amid macro uncertainty and uneven consumer spending. The company expects full-year adjusted core profit margin growth of only 1 - 1.25 percentage points, down from 2.4 percentage points in 2025, even though Q1 2026 margins are projected to rise 3 - 4 points. Despite stronger-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.78 and revenue of $3.54 billion, net income declined 31% to $205 million and EPS fell 27% to $1.60.

In comparison, rival Travel + Leisure Co. ( TNL ) has outpaced EXPE stock. TNL stock has fallen marginally on a YTD basis and soared 50.4% over the past 52 weeks.