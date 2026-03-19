How Is Quest Diagnostics’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services, offering a wide range of laboratory testing and data-driven healthcare insights. The company conducts routine, advanced, and specialized clinical tests, including pathology, genetic, and disease-specific diagnostics, to support the detection, monitoring, and treatment of conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and infectious illnesses.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.8 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. The company leverages one of the world’s largest clinical lab databases to generate data analytics and population health insights, supporting preventive care, disease management, and healthcare system optimization.

Quest Diagnostics’ shares reached a 52-week high of $213.50 on Feb. 27, but are down 8.6% from that level. DGX’s stock has surged 10.8% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which has dipped 4.4% over the same period.

Over the past six months, the stock has gained 6.5%, while the ETF has risen 7%. However, over the past 52 weeks, DGX’s stock has surged 13.2%, outperforming the Health Care ETF’s marginal return.

The stock has been consistently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January, indicating an uptrend.

On Feb. 10, shares of Quest Diagnostics jumped 7.4% after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results. Revenue came in at $2.81 billion, exceeding Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $2.18 also beat expectations. Sentiment was further supported by an upward revision to its full-year outlook, with management now guiding for revenue of $10.8 billion to $10.9 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $9.63 to $9.83.

DGX’s key industry rival, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), has gained 134% over the past 52 weeks and 93.6% over the past six months, clearly outperforming DGX.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on DGX’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $218.53 indicates an 11.9% upside to current price levels.