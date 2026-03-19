Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Quest Diagnostics’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Quest Diagnostics, Inc_ logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Quest Diagnostics, Inc_ logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

New Jersey-based Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services, offering a wide range of laboratory testing and data-driven healthcare insights. The company conducts routine, advanced, and specialized clinical tests, including pathology, genetic, and disease-specific diagnostics, to support the detection, monitoring, and treatment of conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and infectious illnesses. 

The company has a market capitalization of $21.8 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. The company leverages one of the world’s largest clinical lab databases to generate data analytics and population health insights, supporting preventive care, disease management, and healthcare system optimization. 

Quest Diagnostics’ shares reached a 52-week high of $213.50 on Feb. 27, but are down 8.6% from that level. DGX’s stock has surged 10.8% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which has dipped 4.4% over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Over the past six months, the stock has gained 6.5%, while the ETF has risen 7%. However, over the past 52 weeks, DGX’s stock has surged 13.2%, outperforming the Health Care ETF’s marginal return. 

The stock has been consistently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January, indicating an uptrend.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 10, shares of Quest Diagnostics jumped 7.4% after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results. Revenue came in at $2.81 billion, exceeding Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $2.18 also beat expectations. Sentiment was further supported by an upward revision to its full-year outlook, with management now guiding for revenue of $10.8 billion to $10.9 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $9.63 to $9.83.

DGX’s key industry rival, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), has gained 134% over the past 52 weeks and 93.6% over the past six months, clearly outperforming DGX. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on DGX’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $218.53 indicates an 11.9% upside to current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.14 -2.50 -1.67%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
DGX 195.23 -3.38 -1.70%
Quest Diagnostics Inc
EXAS 103.75 -0.19 -0.18%
Exact Sciences Cor

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
Stop Fighting Time Decay: How Credit Spreads Change the Game for Options Traders
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Broke Through Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
NVIDIA Just Announced NemoClaw to Make OpenClaw Safer as ‘Lobster’ AI Agent Craze Raises Security Alarms
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Muted as Oil Prices Resume Advance After Iran Strikes, FOMC Meeting in Focus
Trader wins big by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
This Microsoft Stock Bear Call Spread Could Net 14% in 4 Weeks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot