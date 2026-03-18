Is Everest Group Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $13 billion, Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) provides reinsurance and insurance products and services. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company leverages a disciplined, data-driven approach to risk management, offering both treaty and facultative coverage alongside direct insurance products distributed through an extensive network of wholesale and retail brokers.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and EG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - reinsurance industry. The company has strategically pivoted to emphasize high-margin global wholesale and specialty lines, moving away from more volatile catastrophe exposures to ensure long-term underwriting profitability. This shift is supported by a robust capital management strategy and a focus on operational efficiency, positioning the company as a resilient, diversified leader in the global risk market.
This insurance company has slipped 13% from its 52-week high of $370.21, reached on Mar. 28, 2025. Shares of EG have declined 3.3% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.2% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, in the longer term, EG has dropped 10.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind SPX’s 19.3% rise over the same time frame. On a YTD basis, shares of EG are down 5.3%, compared to SPX’s 2.2% loss.
To confirm its bearish trend, EG has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March.
EG posted mixed Q4 results on Feb. 4, and its shares plunged 2.3% in the following trading session. Due to lower premiums earned, the company’s total revenue fell 4.6% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, but surpassed analyst expectations by 2.6%. On the other hand, its net operating income reached $13.26 per share, up from an operating loss of 18.39 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter, yet fell short of consensus estimates by a slight margin.
EG has trailed its rival, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), which gained 9% over the past 52 weeks and 2.1% on a YTD basis.
Despite EG’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $362.56 suggests a 13.2% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.