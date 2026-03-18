Is Everest Group Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $13 billion , Everest Group, Ltd. ( EG ) provides reinsurance and insurance products and services. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company leverages a disciplined, data-driven approach to risk management, offering both treaty and facultative coverage alongside direct insurance products distributed through an extensive network of wholesale and retail brokers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and EG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - reinsurance industry. The company has strategically pivoted to emphasize high-margin global wholesale and specialty lines, moving away from more volatile catastrophe exposures to ensure long-term underwriting profitability. This shift is supported by a robust capital management strategy and a focus on operational efficiency, positioning the company as a resilient, diversified leader in the global risk market.

This insurance company has slipped 13% from its 52-week high of $370.21 , reached on Mar. 28, 2025. Shares of EG have declined 3.3% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 1.2% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, EG has dropped 10.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind SPX’s 19.3% rise over the same time frame. On a YTD basis, shares of EG are down 5.3%, compared to SPX’s 2.2% loss.

To confirm its bearish trend, EG has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March.

EG posted mixed Q4 results on Feb. 4, and its shares plunged 2.3% in the following trading session. Due to lower premiums earned , the company’s total revenue fell 4.6% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, but surpassed analyst expectations by 2.6%. On the other hand, its net operating income reached $13.26 per share, up from an operating loss of 18.39 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter, yet fell short of consensus estimates by a slight margin.

EG has trailed its rival, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated ( RGA ), which gained 9% over the past 52 weeks and 2.1% on a YTD basis.