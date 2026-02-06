Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Falls Further on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton futures posted losses of 40 to 70 points in the front months on Friday, with March down 211 points this week. Crude oil futures were up 21 per barrel on the day at $63.50. The US dollar index as down $0.141 to $97.650. 

Spec traders were busy adding 6,717 contracts to their net short position in the week of 2/3, taking the total to 71,746 contracts net short in cotton futures and options. 

Export Sales data has total export commitments at 7.8 million RB as of January 29, now 12% below last year. Commitments are now 68% of the USDA forecast and behind the 86% average. 

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed sales averaging 54 cents/lb on 592 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back up 5 points on February 5 at 73.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 27,344 on 2/5 with the certified stocks level at 74,997 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 49.78 cents/lb on Thursday down another 42 points. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 61.06, down 70 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 63.04, down 46 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 64.83, down 43 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 63.04s -0.46 -0.72%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.06s -0.70 -1.13%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Tech-Led Selloff Continues, Amazon Earnings on Tap
chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements by HT Ganzo via iStock 2
As Oklo Stock Plunges, One Analyst Still Thinks It Can Gain 175%
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock 3
How Much Higher Can Soybean Prices Go After Positive Trump-Xi Talks?
Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 4
Could Microsoft Stock Hit $600 in 2026 Despite OpenAI Woes?
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 5
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 5
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot