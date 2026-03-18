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Interactive Brokers Stock: Is IBKR Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) operates as an automated electronic broker. Valued at $115.8 billion by market cap, the company specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds, as well as offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and IBKR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the capital markets industry. IBKR's strengths include tech-driven efficiency, global reach, low costs, and a diversified client base. Its in-house platform drives innovation and attracts customers, with strong financial backing.

Despite its notable strength, IBKR slipped 13.3% from its 52-week high of $79.18, achieved on Feb. 10. Over the past three months, IBKR stock gained 9.9%, outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 9.3% losses during the same time frame.

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Shares of IBKR rose 10.1% on a six-month basis and climbed 57.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLF’s six-month dip of 8.4% and 1% return over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, IBKR has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late February, with minor fluctuations.

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IBKR's strong performance is driven by over 1 million net new accounts in 2025, more than $780 billion client assets, and higher trading activity across equities, options, and futures. The company’s CEO Milan Galik credits tech, fair pricing, and global access for attracting clients.

On Jan. 20, IBKR shares closed down by 2.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its net revenue stood at $1.6 billion, up 18.5% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 27.5% from the year-ago quarter to $0.65. 

IBKR’s rival, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) has lagged behind the stock, with a 34.8% loss on a six-month basis, but outpaced the stock with a 84.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on IBKR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the eight analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $84.43 suggests a potential upside of 23% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBKR 68.67 +0.04 +0.06%
Interactive Brokers
XLF 49.39 -0.17 -0.34%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
HOOD 76.93 -0.42 -0.54%
Robinhood Markets Inc Cl A

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