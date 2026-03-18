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How Is Cboe Global Markets’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cboe Global Markets Inc_ logo and phone-by Grey82 via Shutterstock
Cboe Global Markets Inc_ logo and phone-by Grey82 via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) runs a global network of securities and derivatives exchanges, delivering trading, clearing, and market data across equities, options, futures, and foreign exchange. 

With a market cap of approximately $30.5 billion, the company sits in the “large-cap” territory, a space reserved for firms valued above $10 billion. The scale is strengthening Cboe’s ability to expand into listings, deepen its market data offerings, and roll out index-linked products through carefully structured partnerships.

The stock is now trading about 4.2% below its 52-week high of $305.68, touched in March. Over the past three months, shares have climbed 16.1%, moving decisively against the grain as the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLFslipped 9.3%.

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Zooming out, the trend sharpens. Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE stock has advanced 35.7%, comfortably ahead of XLF’s marginal gain. The year-to-date (YTD) picture tells a similar story, with the stock already up 16.7% while the broader financials benchmark plummeted 9.5%. 

Technically, the chart paints a firm backdrop. The stock has held above its 50-day moving average of $278.44 since January, signaling sustained short-term strength. More importantly, it has stayed well above its 200-day moving average of $251.10, a level it has respected since April 2025.

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On Feb. 13, Cboe Global Markets lifted sentiment as its Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share for the first quarter of 2026. Paid on March 13 to holders of record on Feb. 27, the announcement pushed the stock up 1.7%, signaling steady investor confidence in cash flows.

The stock climbed another 3.3% in the following trading session, reflecting deeper conviction behind the move. Investors often interpret consistent dividend payments as a sign of earnings strength, reinforcing confidence that Cboe can sustain growth while returning capital to shareholders.

Against peers, the edge holds. Cboe Global Markets' rival, CME Group Inc. (CME), has gained 18.9% over the past 52 weeks and 14.7% so far in 2026, respectable numbers that still trail Cboe’s pace.

Analyst sentiment remains measured, with 17 analysts assigning an overall rating of “Hold,” as the stock continues to trade above its average price target of $279.38.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.56 +0.26 +0.53%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
CBOE 292.89 +1.11 +0.38%
CBOE Global Markets Inc
CME 313.33 -0.50 -0.16%
CME Group Inc

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