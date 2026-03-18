How Is Cboe Global Markets’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. ( CBOE ) runs a global network of securities and derivatives exchanges, delivering trading, clearing, and market data across equities, options, futures, and foreign exchange.

With a market cap of approximately $30.5 billion , the company sits in the “large-cap” territory, a space reserved for firms valued above $10 billion. The scale is strengthening Cboe’s ability to expand into listings, deepen its market data offerings, and roll out index-linked products through carefully structured partnerships.

The stock is now trading about 4.2% below its 52-week high of $305.68 , touched in March. Over the past three months, shares have climbed 16.1% , moving decisively against the grain as the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ) slipped 9.3% .

Zooming out, the trend sharpens. Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE stock has advanced 35.7%, comfortably ahead of XLF’s marginal gain. The year-to-date (YTD) picture tells a similar story, with the stock already up 16.7% while the broader financials benchmark plummeted 9.5%.

Technically, the chart paints a firm backdrop. The stock has held above its 50-day moving average of $278.44 since January, signaling sustained short-term strength. More importantly, it has stayed well above its 200-day moving average of $251.10, a level it has respected since April 2025.

On Feb. 13, Cboe Global Markets lifted sentiment as its Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share for the first quarter of 2026. Paid on March 13 to holders of record on Feb. 27, the announcement pushed the stock up 1.7%, signaling steady investor confidence in cash flows.

The stock climbed another 3.3% in the following trading session, reflecting deeper conviction behind the move. Investors often interpret consistent dividend payments as a sign of earnings strength, reinforcing confidence that Cboe can sustain growth while returning capital to shareholders.

Against peers, the edge holds. Cboe Global Markets' rival, CME Group Inc. ( CME ), has gained 18.9% over the past 52 weeks and 14.7% so far in 2026, respectable numbers that still trail Cboe’s pace.