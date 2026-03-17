Hogs Slipping on Tuesday

Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are down a dime to 25 cents in the front months on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.04 on Tuesday morning, up $6 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 16 cents higher on March 13 at $91.76.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 2 cents at $100.42 per cwt. The loin and belly primals were the only reported. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected hog slaughter at 404,000 head. That is 81,000 head below last week and 84,652 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $93.250, down $0.250,

May 26 Hogs are at $98.175, down $0.150