Hogs Slipping on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are down a dime to 25 cents in the front months on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.04 on Tuesday morning, up $6 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 16 cents higher on March 13 at $91.76.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 2 cents at $100.42 per cwt. The loin and belly primals were the only reported. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected hog slaughter at 404,000 head. That is 81,000 head below last week and 84,652 head above the same week last year.
Apr 26 Hogs are at $93.250, down $0.250,
May 26 Hogs are at $98.175, down $0.150
Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.150, down $0.100,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.