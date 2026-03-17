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Molina Healthcare Stock: Is MOH Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Molina Healthcare Inc location-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Molina Healthcare Inc location-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Long Beach, California-based Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion and operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other segments.

Companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion are typically referred to as “mid-cap stocks.” Molina Healthcare sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $359.97 on April 04, 2025, and is down 59.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 8.9%, underperforming the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 1.8% decline during the same time frame.

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Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the healthcare company’s shares tanked 52.5%, underperforming XLV, which rose 2.9% over the same time frame.

MOH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and also below its 50-day moving average since February, reflecting its weak performance and signaling a continued bearish trend.

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On Feb. 6, MOH stock dropped 25.5% following the release of the company’s Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 8.3% year-over-year to $11.4 billion and topped the Street’s forecasts. However, its adjusted loss per share amounted to $2.75, down from an EPS of $5.05 in the year-ago quarter, and failed to meet Wall Street’s estimates. Additionally, investor confidence was broken due to the company’s full-year revenue guidance coming below analysts’ estimates.

When compared to its peer, Centene Corporation (CNC), MOH has underperformed. CNC has declined 40.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are skeptical of MOH. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Although the stock trades at a premium to its mean price target of $144.40, its Street-high price target of $180 offers 22.9% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 150.21 -0.80 -0.53%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
MOH 147.17 +0.68 +0.46%
Molina Healthcare Inc
CNC 34.91 +0.15 +0.43%
Centene Corp

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