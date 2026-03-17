Molina Healthcare Stock: Is MOH Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Long Beach, California-based Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion and operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other segments.

Companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion are typically referred to as “mid-cap stocks.” Molina Healthcare sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $359.97 on April 04, 2025, and is down 59.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 8.9%, underperforming the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 1.8% decline during the same time frame.

Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the healthcare company’s shares tanked 52.5%, underperforming XLV, which rose 2.9% over the same time frame.

MOH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and also below its 50-day moving average since February, reflecting its weak performance and signaling a continued bearish trend.

On Feb. 6, MOH stock dropped 25.5% following the release of the company’s Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 8.3% year-over-year to $11.4 billion and topped the Street’s forecasts. However, its adjusted loss per share amounted to $2.75, down from an EPS of $5.05 in the year-ago quarter, and failed to meet Wall Street’s estimates. Additionally, investor confidence was broken due to the company’s full-year revenue guidance coming below analysts’ estimates.

When compared to its peer, Centene Corporation (CNC), MOH has underperformed. CNC has declined 40.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are skeptical of MOH. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Although the stock trades at a premium to its mean price target of $144.40, its Street-high price target of $180 offers 22.9% upside potential.