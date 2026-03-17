Ameren Stock: Is AEE Underperforming the Utilities Sector?

With a market cap of $31.2 billion, Ameren Corporation (AEE) operates through segments including Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It provides rate-regulated electric and natural gas generation, transmission, and distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ameren fits this criterion perfectly. The company produces energy from a mix of coal, nuclear, natural gas, and renewable sources such as hydro, wind, methane gas, and solar.
Shares of the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company have dipped marginally from its 52-week high of $113.64. AEE stock has soared 14.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU) 10.6% gain during the same period.
The utility company’s shares have gained 13.2% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLU's 10.8% rise. However, AEE stock has returned 12.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLU's 19.4% increase over the same time frame.
Yet, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.
Shares of Ameren Corporation rose 3.1% following its strong 2025 results on Feb. 11, with EPS increasing to $5.35 from $4.42 in 2024 and adjusted EPS rising to $5.03 from $4.63. Investor sentiment was further boosted as the company affirmed its 2026 EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.45 and introduced a long-term 6% - 8% annual EPS growth outlook through 2030. Additionally, confidence was supported by plans for $31.8 billion in infrastructure investments, driving projected ~10.6% annual rate base growth.
In comparison, AEE stock has underperformed its rival NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). NEE stock has returned 28.7% over the past 52 weeks and 15.6% on a YTD basis.
Despite AEE’s underperformance over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 15 analysts. The mean price target of $116.75 is a premium of 3.4% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.