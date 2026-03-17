Ameren Stock: Is AEE Underperforming the Utilities Sector?

With a market cap of $31.2 billion , Ameren Corporation ( AEE ) operates through segments including Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It provides rate-regulated electric and natural gas generation, transmission, and distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ameren fits this criterion perfectly. The company produces energy from a mix of coal, nuclear, natural gas, and renewable sources such as hydro, wind, methane gas, and solar.

Shares of the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company have dipped marginally from its 52-week high of $113.64 . AEE stock has soared 14.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 10.6% gain during the same period.

The utility company’s shares have gained 13.2% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLU's 10.8% rise. However, AEE stock has returned 12.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLU's 19.4% increase over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Shares of Ameren Corporation rose 3.1% following its strong 2025 results on Feb. 11, with EPS increasing to $5.35 from $4.42 in 2024 and adjusted EPS rising to $5.03 from $4.63. Investor sentiment was further boosted as the company affirmed its 2026 EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.45 and introduced a long-term 6% - 8% annual EPS growth outlook through 2030. Additionally, confidence was supported by plans for $31.8 billion in infrastructure investments, driving projected ~10.6% annual rate base growth.

In comparison, AEE stock has underperformed its rival NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ). NEE stock has returned 28.7% over the past 52 weeks and 15.6% on a YTD basis.