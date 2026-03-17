Is Ventas Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Ventas, Inc. (VTR), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. Valued at $41.7 billion by market cap, the company owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the U.S. and Canada.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and VTR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - healthcare facilities industry. VTR's strengths include a diversified healthcare real estate portfolio and strategic partnerships, positioning it well for growth in aging population trends.

Despite its notable strength, VTR shares touched their 52-week high of $88.23 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, VTR stock has gained 12.2%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.2% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of VTR rose 29% on a six-month basis and climbed 31.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s six-month marginal gains and 26% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, VTR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early July, 2025. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early February.

On Feb. 5, VTR shares closed up by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $0.89 per share met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.5 billion. VTR expects full-year FFO in the range of $3.78 to $3.88 per share.

In the competitive arena of REIT - healthcare facilities, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has lagged behind VTR, with a 27.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 13.7% gains over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on VTR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $91.25 suggests a potential upside of 3.9% from current price levels.