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Is Ventas Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ventas Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Ventas Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Ventas, Inc. (VTR), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. Valued at $41.7 billion by market cap, the company owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the U.S. and Canada. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and VTR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - healthcare facilities industry. VTR's strengths include a diversified healthcare real estate portfolio and strategic partnerships, positioning it well for growth in aging population trends.

Despite its notable strength, VTR shares touched their 52-week high of $88.23 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, VTR stock has gained 12.2%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.2% losses during the same time frame.

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Shares of VTR rose 29% on a six-month basis and climbed 31.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s six-month marginal gains and 26% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, VTR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early July, 2025. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early February.

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On Feb. 5, VTR shares closed up by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $0.89 per share met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.5 billion. VTR expects full-year FFO in the range of $3.78 to $3.88 per share.

In the competitive arena of REIT - healthcare facilities, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has lagged behind VTR, with a 27.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 13.7% gains over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on VTR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $91.25 suggests a potential upside of 3.9% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OHI 47.81 -0.02 -0.04%
Omega Healthcare Investors
$NASX 22,374.18 +268.82 +1.22%
Nasdaq Composite
VTR 87.79 +1.23 +1.42%
Ventas Inc

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