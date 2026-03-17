Is Seagate Technology Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of around $87 billion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is a global provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, operating across Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and other international markets. The company specializes in mass-capacity storage products such as enterprise hard drives, solid-state drives, and external storage solutions for consumers and businesses.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Seagate Technology fits this criterion perfectly. It also offers advanced platforms like Lyve to support edge-to-cloud data storage needs.
Shares of the Singapore-based company have fallen 13.3% from its 52-week high of $459.84. STX stock has increased 38.4% over the past three months, surpassing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 2.4% drop over the same time frame.
STX stock is up 44.8% on a YTD basis, outpacing Dow Jones' 2.3% decrease. longer term, shares of the company have climbed 353.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 13.2% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since May 2025.
Shares of Seagate Technology surged 19.1% following its fiscal Q2 2026 results on Jan. 27, significantly beating expectations, with revenue rising to $2.83 billion (up from $2.33 billion year-over-year) and adjusted EPS jumping to $3.11 (from $2.03), alongside a record 42.2% adjusted gross margin. Additionally, bullish forward guidance, projecting Q3 revenue of ~$2.9 billion and adjusted EPS of ~$3.40, combined with momentum in AI-driven storage demand and HAMR-based Mozaic products.
In comparison, rival Everpure, Inc. (PSTG) has lagged behind STX stock. PSTG stock has declined 6.2% on a YTD basis and soared 23.4% over the past 52 weeks.
Due to STX’s outperformance, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” and the mean price target of $466.91 suggests a premium of 17.1% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.