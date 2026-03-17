Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Seagate Technology Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $87 billion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is a global provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, operating across Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and other international markets. The company specializes in mass-capacity storage products such as enterprise hard drives, solid-state drives, and external storage solutions for consumers and businesses. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Seagate Technology fits this criterion perfectly. It also offers advanced platforms like Lyve to support edge-to-cloud data storage needs.

Shares of the Singapore-based company have fallen 13.3% from its 52-week high of $459.84. STX stock has increased 38.4% over the past three months, surpassing the broader  Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 2.4% drop over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

STX stock is up 44.8% on a YTD basis, outpacing Dow Jones' 2.3% decrease. longer term, shares of the company have climbed 353.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 13.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since May 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Seagate Technology surged 19.1% following its fiscal Q2 2026 results on Jan. 27, significantly beating expectations, with revenue rising to $2.83 billion (up from $2.33 billion year-over-year) and adjusted EPS jumping to $3.11 (from $2.03), alongside a record 42.2% adjusted gross margin. Additionally, bullish forward guidance, projecting Q3 revenue of ~$2.9 billion and adjusted EPS of ~$3.40, combined with momentum in AI-driven storage demand and HAMR-based Mozaic products.

In comparison, rival Everpure, Inc. (PSTG) has lagged behind STX stock. PSTG stock has declined 6.2% on a YTD basis and soared 23.4% over the past 52 weeks.

Due to STX’s outperformance, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” and the mean price target of $466.91 suggests a premium of 17.1% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PSTG 62.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Everpure Inc
STX 402.15 +3.37 +0.85%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
$DOWI 46,946.41 +387.94 +0.83%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Bear market by Champc vi iStock 1
How the Microsoft Stock Correction Created a $4K Options Opportunity
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
This One Number Has Investors Excited About Oracle Stock. Can ORCL Reach $400?
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 3
3 Key Things Analysts Are Watching for Nvidia Stock Before GTC 2026
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 4
Where are Crude Oil Prices Heading?
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 5
NIO Is Outperforming Even as U.S. Stocks Slump: Can the Uptrend Continue?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot