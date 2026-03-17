Is Seagate Technology Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of around $87 billion , Seagate Technology Holdings plc ( STX ) is a global provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, operating across Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and other international markets. The company specializes in mass-capacity storage products such as enterprise hard drives, solid-state drives, and external storage solutions for consumers and businesses.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Seagate Technology fits this criterion perfectly. It also offers advanced platforms like Lyve to support edge-to-cloud data storage needs.

Shares of the Singapore-based company have fallen 13.3% from its 52-week high of $459.84 . STX stock has increased 38.4% over the past three months, surpassing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 2.4% drop over the same time frame.

STX stock is up 44.8% on a YTD basis, outpacing Dow Jones' 2.3% decrease. longer term, shares of the company have climbed 353.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 13.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since May 2025.

Shares of Seagate Technology surged 19.1% following its fiscal Q2 2026 results on Jan. 27, significantly beating expectations, with revenue rising to $2.83 billion (up from $2.33 billion year-over-year) and adjusted EPS jumping to $3.11 (from $2.03), alongside a record 42.2% adjusted gross margin. Additionally, bullish forward guidance, projecting Q3 revenue of ~$2.9 billion and adjusted EPS of ~$3.40, combined with momentum in AI-driven storage demand and HAMR-based Mozaic products.

In comparison, rival Everpure, Inc. ( PSTG ) has lagged behind STX stock. PSTG stock has declined 6.2% on a YTD basis and soared 23.4% over the past 52 weeks.