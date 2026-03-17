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Is Alexandria Real Estate Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Based in Pasadena, California, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that develops and manages campuses in key innovation markets across the U.S. Specializing in the life sciences sector, the company creates collaborative workspaces designed to foster research and development.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and the REIT, with a market capitalization of $8.4 billion, fits perfectly into that category. Alexandria Real Estate Equities stands out due to its focused dominance in the highly specialized life sciences real estate sector, where it develops and leases complex lab and research facilities that are difficult to replicate. Its properties are concentrated in top innovation hubs like Boston and San Francisco, ensuring strong, sustained demand. The company benefits from long-term leases with high-quality biotech and pharmaceutical tenants, providing stable and predictable cash flows.  

Alexandria Real Estate has been under significant pressure, with its shares currently trading at a steep 52.3% below their 52-week high of $101.21. Over the past three months, the stock has surged 2.9%, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASXfall of 3.2% over the same time frame.

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Over the past year, ARE has plunged 51.3%, and has dropped 43.7% over the past six months, sharply contrasting the S&P 500’s 26% and marginal rise over the same periods, respectively.

Technical indicators reinforce this bearish trend, as the stock has remained below its 200-day moving average for over a year and slipped under its 50-day moving average early this month. 

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On Feb. 10, Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares rose 1.2% after the company priced a $750 million public offering of 5.25% senior notes due 2036. The notes were issued at a slight discount with a 5.291% yield and are unsecured, backed by its subsidiary. ARE plans to use the proceeds primarily to repay existing debt tied to a prior tender offer, while temporarily allocating funds to short-term investments or general corporate purposes.

ARE has trailed its key competitor, BXP, Inc. (BXP), which has declined 20.2% over the past 52 weeks and 33.8% over the past six months. 

Wall Street analysts are tepid on ARE’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 17 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $59.64 indicates a 23.5% upside compared to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,374.18 +268.82 +1.22%
Nasdaq Composite
ARE 48.23 -0.08 -0.17%
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
BXP 52.29 +0.28 +0.54%
Bxp Inc

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